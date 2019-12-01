Looking Back on 2019 – Looking Ahead to 2020
American Rivers
1 hour ago
|
The holiday season is upon us, and between the deep-fried turkey disaster, the sprigs of plastic mistletoe hanging about, and the cat knocking down the Christmas tree, ‘tis the season to look back u [...]
More from American Rivers
Governor Inslee’s Lower Snake Dams report: why it matters and what’s next
American Rivers (13 hrs. ago) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee today released a draft report detailing findings from the Lower Snake River Dams Stakeholder Process. Here’s why this report matters for rivers, people and salmon in the Northwest, and what comes next. read more...
To Break Bread, We Need Water
American Rivers (Dec 22) - Water connects us across generations, cultures, geographies. And, though we may often forget, water also connects us across tables. We need water. Food, needs water. The production of one apple requires 18 gallons. A 1/3-pound hamburger is 660 gallons of water in the making. read more...
A call to the public to nominate Oregon rivers that need protection
American Rivers (Dec 21) - Senator Wyden is giving us a voice, a direct vote, in the future of Oregon's rivers. Oregon’s Senior U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has issued an unprecedented public call to action to protect more of the best rivers across the state as Wild and Scenic read more...
Eagles, Salmon, and a Free-Flowing River
American Rivers (Dec 13) - Why a Wild & Scenic designation for the Nooksack River is an investment in wildlife. read more...
Bring river conservation in your talks with family this holiday season!!
American Rivers (Dec 5) - Let’s converse with family on free flowing rivers, clean water, river and environment conservation conversations. Here is a Holiday conversation guide (for river people)... read more...
|Dec 4
|American Rivers
|Frozen 2: the river movie of the decade?
|Nov 27
|American Rivers
|A champion for rivers: remembering river hero Claude Terry
|Nov 25
|American Rivers
|Video: Lessons from the Klamath River
|Nov 21
|American Rivers
|Congaree Creek flowing free thanks to dam removal
|Nov 19
|American Rivers
|Our Top 5 River Destinations For Fall Foliage
|Nov 14
|American Rivers
|Court battle to have protections for our American water bodies intact
|Nov 12
|American Rivers
|Heat + drought strike Southeast rivers and communities…again
|Nov 8
|American Rivers
|A pollution case in Hawai’i threatens to upend the Clean Water Act nationwide
|Nov 8
|American Rivers
|Cascade Blonde’s commits to act to keep American Waterways cleaner!!
|Nov 5
|American Rivers
|FWS doing the dream job of removing dams and restoring streams to life
|Oct 26
|American Rivers
|Celebrating Halloween by adopting these habits to keep trash away from our rivers
|Oct 24
|American Rivers
|6 Ways to Make Dams Easier to Remove
