A call to the public to nominate Oregon rivers that need protection

Source:American Rivers
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
Senator Wyden is giving us a voice, a direct vote, in the future of Oregon's rivers. Oregon’s Senior U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has issued an unprecedented public call to action to protect more of the b [...]

→ read original → American Rivers

More from American Rivers

Eagles, Salmon, and a Free-Flowing River

American Rivers (Dec 13) - Why a Wild & Scenic designation for the Nooksack River is an investment in wildlife.  read more...

Bring river conservation in your talks with family this holiday season!!

American Rivers (Dec 5) - Let’s converse with family on free flowing rivers, clean water, river and environment conservation conversations. Here is a Holiday conversation guide (for river people)...  read more...

Frozen 2: the river movie of the decade?

American Rivers (Dec 4) - Frozen 2 rocks. It is a river movie, a rallying cry for the environment, a story that couldn’t have come at a better time. High five to Disney, for making a movie that celebrates free rivers.  read more...

A champion for rivers: remembering river hero Claude Terry

American Rivers (Nov 27) - Claude’s passion made him instrumental in protecting America's wild riv­ers.  read more...

Video: Lessons from the Klamath River

American Rivers (Nov 25) - For nearly 100 years, dams on the Klamath have blocked salmon and steelhead from reaching hundreds of miles of habitat, and have harmed water quality for people and wildlife. This river restoration project that will have lasting benefits for the river, salmon and communities throughout the Klamath Basin.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Nov 21American Rivers Congaree Creek flowing free thanks to dam removal
Nov 19American Rivers Our Top 5 River Destinations For Fall Foliage
Nov 14American Rivers Court battle to have protections for our American water bodies intact
Nov 12American Rivers Heat + drought strike Southeast rivers and communities…again
Nov 8American Rivers A pollution case in Hawai’i threatens to upend the Clean Water Act nationwide
Nov 8American Rivers Cascade Blonde’s commits to act to keep American Waterways cleaner!!
Nov 5American Rivers FWS doing the dream job of removing dams and restoring streams to life
Oct 26American Rivers Celebrating Halloween by adopting these habits to keep trash away from our rivers
Oct 24American Rivers 6 Ways to Make Dams Easier to Remove
Oct 22American Rivers Why American Rivers Supports Proposition DD – And You Should Too
more...


