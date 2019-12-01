[please login to make this ad block disappear]
A call to the public to nominate Oregon rivers that need protection
|Source:
|American Rivers
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Senator Wyden is giving us a voice, a direct vote, in the future of Oregon's rivers. Oregon’s Senior U.S. Senator Ron Wyden has issued an unprecedented public call to action to protect more of the b [...]
Eagles, Salmon, and a Free-Flowing River
American Rivers (Dec 13) - Why a Wild & Scenic designation for the Nooksack River is an investment in wildlife. read more...
Bring river conservation in your talks with family this holiday season!!
American Rivers (Dec 5) - Let’s converse with family on free flowing rivers, clean water, river and environment conservation conversations. Here is a Holiday conversation guide (for river people)... read more...
Frozen 2: the river movie of the decade?
American Rivers (Dec 4) - Frozen 2 rocks. It is a river movie, a rallying cry for the environment, a story that couldn’t have come at a better time. High five to Disney, for making a movie that celebrates free rivers. read more...
A champion for rivers: remembering river hero Claude Terry
American Rivers (Nov 27) - Claude’s passion made him instrumental in protecting America's wild rivers. read more...
Video: Lessons from the Klamath River
American Rivers (Nov 25) - For nearly 100 years, dams on the Klamath have blocked salmon and steelhead from reaching hundreds of miles of habitat, and have harmed water quality for people and wildlife. This river restoration project that will have lasting benefits for the river, salmon and communities throughout the Klamath Basin. read more...
