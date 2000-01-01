Playak Logo


Alder Creek Temporarily Closed

Source:Alder Creek Kayak
When:47 min. ago
Alder Creek is temporarily closing it’s Jantzen Beach location and ceasing brick and mortar operations until COVID-19 is better contained in Oregon.

→ read original → Alder Creek Kayak

Waterway Access Permit: Out With the Old, in With the New

Over the last handful of years, Oregon paddlers have become familiar with the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) permits required for all non-motorized craft 10′ and longer. This was an annual permit to fund the prevention of invasive species in our waterways such as Zebra Mussels.

more...


