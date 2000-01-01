Alder Creek Temporarily Closed
|Source:
|Alder Creek Kayak
|When:
|47 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Alder Creek is temporarily closing it’s Jantzen Beach location and ceasing brick and mortar operations until COVID-19 is better contained in Oregon.
More from Alder Creek Kayak
Waterway Access Permit: Out With the Old, in With the New
Alder Creek Kayak (4 hrs. ago) - Over the last handful of years, Oregon paddlers have become familiar with the Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) permits required for all non-motorized craft 10′ and longer. This was an annual permit to fund the prevention of invasive species in our waterways such as Zebra Mussels. read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|