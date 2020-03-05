Sneak Preview: Red Paddle Co’s Ultra-Packable 11’0″ Compact Sport Inflatable SUP Package
Red Paddle Co has introduced their new 11’0″ Compact Sport Inflatable SUP Package, the second in a series of super-portable, lightweight, packable inflatable SUP packages. The 11’0″ Compact Sp [...]
