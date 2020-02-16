Playak Logo


Product Review: New Deschutes 110 Inflatable Kayak from Aquaglide

Source:AirKayaks
When:1 hour ago
Earlier this year we posted details on Aquaglide’s inflatable kayak and paddle board product line for 2020, which included the introduction of seven new models, a facelift for three models and the r [...]

→ read original → AirKayaks

More from AirKayaks

Rugged New Kokopelli XPD Inflatable Packraft

AirKayaks (Feb 7) - One of the exciting new models we’ve seen for 2020 is Kokopelli Packraft’s rugged XPD Packraft , featuring a beefed up hull which can be inflated to higher pressures of 2 to 3 PSI.  read more...

The 2020 Inflatable Kayak & SUP Market – What’s New

AirKayaks (Jan 9) - We begin 2020 with a look at some of the upcoming new inflatable kayak and SUP models that will be arriving at AirKayaks in the next few months.  read more...

AquaGlide Inflatable Kayak and SUP Product Line for 2020

AirKayaks (Jan 2) - For 2020, the AquaGlide inflatable kayak line has undergone a major redesign, with the retirement of 6 models, a facelift for 3 models, and the introduction of 7 new models. The paddle board line remains the same, except for the removal of the Cascade 11 WindSup.  read more...

more...


