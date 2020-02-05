Rugged New Kokopelli XPD Inflatable Packraft Source: AirKayaks When: 47 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

One of the exciting new models we’ve seen for 2020 is Kokopelli Packraft’s rugged XPD Packraft , featuring a beefed up hull which can be inflated to higher pressures of 2 to 3 PSI. → read original → AirKayaks

More from AirKayaks

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:



