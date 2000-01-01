2020 Sprint National Championship Update Source: ACA When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

We hope this message finds you all well and making the best of a challenging time in our history. Author C.S. Lewis once said, Hardship often prepares ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny. → read original → ACA

More from ACA

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





COVID-19 & Upcoming Competition Events ACA (Mar 19) - Last night ACA leadership met to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments and the implications of Canoe- Kayak-Canada's decision to cancel their Sprint Team Trials in Lake Lanier, GA. The leadership group included two healthcare professionals, including one of our coaches who works in pulmonary care in a hospital about 30 miles from Seattle, WA. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

2020 L.L. Bean CFS Grant Recipients ACA (Mar 18) - L.L.Bean and the ACA are pleased to award 2020 funding as part of ACA’s Club Fostered Stewardship (CFS) grant program. The CFS Program provides funding to local and regional paddling clubs and organizations that undertake stewardship projects on waterways in their area. The purpose of the program is to encourage paddling clubs to take an active role in protecting and improving the nation's waterways. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: