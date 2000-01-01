Playak Logo


Off-Season Escape: Beating the Winter Blues by Heading South

Source:ACA
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
Most of us can relate to ‘burnout' that feeling when something we used to love, used to daydream about when stuck in traffic or standing in line at the grocery store, something that used to make us [...]

→ read original → ACA

More from ACA

Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Legislation to Permanently Protect the Boundary Waters

ACA (2 hrs. ago) - The Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act, H.R. 5598, was introduced by Minnesota’s fourth district congressional representative, Betty McCollum. Over the past three years, we provided updates to the ACA membership on the evolution of rolling back protections for the Boundary Waters and the opening of adjacent lands to sulfide ore coppering mining. These activities are ultimately a large threat to the Rainy River Watershed, which is home to 20% of the freshwater resources in the U.S. National Forest system.  read more...

Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Clean Water Rule Rollback

ACA (4 hrs. ago) - In 1972 the United States passed the Clean Water Act, through which Congress directed the Agencies to protect “navigable waters.” The waters protected by the Clean Water Act depend upon what is defined as a “navigable water.” Traditional definitions of “navigable waters” often were unclear about which waters qualified as “tributaries” and “adjacent waters.”  read more...

The Value of the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium (And Events Like It)

ACA (20 hrs. ago) - I recently had the opportunity to attend the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium in California; I won’t attempt to paraphrase their vision as it is worth sharing in its entirety  read more...

SEIC Meeting & Resulting Policy and Curriculum Udpates

ACA (Mar 3) - What happens at an ACA Safety Education & Instruction Council (SEIC) Meeting?! In the spring of each year, the ACA Office Staff host the SEIC Executive Committee and the SEIC Discipline Committees in Fredericksburg, Virginia - the home of the ACA office.  read more...

2020 Marge Cline Grant Recipients Announced

ACA (Mar 3) - A family rafting trip to West Virginia in the late 1970s hooked Marge "River Mom" Cline on river sports. She became hooked immediately and made it her life's goal to introduce others to the thrill of whitewater. She began teaching others within a few years and became certified by the ACA.  read more...

More headlines:

Forums News Press Social Videos
Time Site Headline
 
Feb 16ACA ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
Feb 11ACA CFS Grant Applications Now Being Accepted
more...


Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

