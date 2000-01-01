[please login to make this ad block disappear]
East Coast Paddlesports Symposium
For 30 years, the East Coast Paddlesports Symposium has welcomed paddling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels from around the world to Charleston, South Carolina each spring. This three-day event [...]
ACA & SafeSport Training
ACA (5 hrs. ago) - As we look ahead to a fun and active paddling season, we would like to remind you of the education & training policies required by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The U.S. Center for SafeSport works collaboratively with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and ACA to create a healthy, supportive environment for all participants in our sport. read more...
Off-Season Escape: Beating the Winter Blues by Heading South
ACA (19 hrs. ago) - Most of us can relate to ‘burnout' that feeling when something we used to love, used to daydream about when stuck in traffic or standing in line at the grocery store, something that used to make us feel so alive just doesn’t give us that spark anymore. read more...
Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Legislation to Permanently Protect the Boundary Waters
ACA (20 hrs. ago) - The Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act, H.R. 5598, was introduced by Minnesota’s fourth district congressional representative, Betty McCollum. Over the past three years, we provided updates to the ACA membership on the evolution of rolling back protections for the Boundary Waters and the opening of adjacent lands to sulfide ore coppering mining. These activities are ultimately a large threat to the Rainy River Watershed, which is home to 20% of the freshwater resources in the U.S. National Forest system. read more...
Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Clean Water Rule Rollback
ACA (22 hrs. ago) - In 1972 the United States passed the Clean Water Act, through which Congress directed the Agencies to protect “navigable waters.” The waters protected by the Clean Water Act depend upon what is defined as a “navigable water.” Traditional definitions of “navigable waters” often were unclear about which waters qualified as “tributaries” and “adjacent waters.” read more...
The Value of the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium (And Events Like It)
ACA (Mar 4) - I recently had the opportunity to attend the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium in California; I won’t attempt to paraphrase their vision as it is worth sharing in its entirety read more...
|Mar 3
|ACA
|SEIC Meeting & Resulting Policy and Curriculum Udpates
|Mar 3
|ACA
|2020 Marge Cline Grant Recipients Announced
|Feb 16
|ACA
|ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
|Feb 11
|ACA
|CFS Grant Applications Now Being Accepted
