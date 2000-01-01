Fighting for Our Paddling Rights: Clean Water Rule Rollback Source: ACA When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

In 1972 the United States passed the Clean Water Act, through which Congress directed the Agencies to protect “navigable waters.” The waters protected by the Clean Water Act depend upon what is de [...] → read original → ACA

More from ACA

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





2020 Marge Cline Grant Recipients Announced ACA (Mar 3) - A family rafting trip to West Virginia in the late 1970s hooked Marge "River Mom" Cline on river sports. She became hooked immediately and made it her life's goal to introduce others to the thrill of whitewater. She began teaching others within a few years and became certified by the ACA. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5