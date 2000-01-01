The Value of the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium (And Events Like It) Source: ACA When: 16 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

I recently had the opportunity to attend the Paddle Golden Gate Symposium in California; I won’t attempt to paraphrase their vision as it is worth sharing in its entirety → read original → ACA

More from ACA

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





2020 Marge Cline Grant Recipients Announced ACA (Mar 3) - A family rafting trip to West Virginia in the late 1970s hooked Marge "River Mom" Cline on river sports. She became hooked immediately and made it her life's goal to introduce others to the thrill of whitewater. She began teaching others within a few years and became certified by the ACA. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

ACA & SafeSport Training ACA (Mar 2) - As we look ahead to a fun and active paddling season, we would like to remind you of the education & training policies required by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The U.S. Center for SafeSport works collaboratively with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and ACA to create a healthy, supportive environment for all participants in our sport. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5