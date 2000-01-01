[please login to make this ad block disappear]
SEIC Meeting & Resulting Policy and Curriculum Udpates
What happens at an ACA Safety Education & Instruction Council (SEIC) Meeting?! In the spring of each year, the ACA Office Staff host the SEIC Executive Committee and the SEIC Discipline Committees in [...]
More from ACA
2020 Marge Cline Grant Recipients Announced
ACA (4 hrs. ago) - A family rafting trip to West Virginia in the late 1970s hooked Marge "River Mom" Cline on river sports. She became hooked immediately and made it her life's goal to introduce others to the thrill of whitewater. She began teaching others within a few years and became certified by the ACA. read more...
ACA & SafeSport Training
ACA (11 hrs. ago) - As we look ahead to a fun and active paddling season, we would like to remind you of the education & training policies required by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The U.S. Center for SafeSport works collaboratively with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and ACA to create a healthy, supportive environment for all participants in our sport. read more...
ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
ACA (Feb 16) - The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time. read more...
CFS Grant Applications Now Being Accepted
ACA (Feb 11) - Since 2002, the ACA has partnered with L.L. Bean to sponsor the Club Fostered Stewardship (CFS) Program. The CFS Program provides funding to local and regional paddling clubs and organizations that undertake stewardship projects on waterways in their area. The purpose of the program is to encourage paddling clubs to take an active role in protecting and improving the nation's waterways. read more...
