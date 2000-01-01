Playak Logo


ACA & SafeSport Training

Source:ACA
When:2 hrs. ago
As we look ahead to a fun and active paddling season, we would like to remind you of the education & training policies required by the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The U.S. Center for SafeSport works c [...]

More from ACA

ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City

ACA (Feb 16) - The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time.  read more...

CFS Grant Applications Now Being Accepted

ACA (Feb 11) - Since 2002, the ACA has partnered with L.L. Bean to sponsor the Club Fostered Stewardship (CFS) Program. The CFS Program provides funding to local and regional paddling clubs and organizations that undertake stewardship projects on waterways in their area. The purpose of the program is to encourage paddling clubs to take an active role in protecting and improving the nation's waterways.  read more...

