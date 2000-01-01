ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City

The International Canoe Federation is excited to announce that the third annual canoe sprint Super Cup will be held in Oklahoma City, USA, and will see Olympic and world champions racing under lights for the first time.

ACA (Feb 11) - Since 2002, the ACA has partnered with L.L. Bean to sponsor the Club Fostered Stewardship (CFS) Program. The CFS Program provides funding to local and regional paddling clubs and organizations that undertake stewardship projects on waterways in their area. The purpose of the program is to encourage paddling clubs to take an active role in protecting and improving the nation's waterways. read more...